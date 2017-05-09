Scotland County Rotary Club hosted a Rotary International Group Study Exchange (GSE) Team from Paraguay & Argentina on May 2nd. The team consisted of 5 members and the Rotary leader of the team was Valeria Favaron. She is from Resistencia, Chaco, Argentina and has been a Rotarian since 2011. She is an Engineer in Information Systems and works as a strategy & quality management consultant. Mirian Raquel Medina is a team member who is 28 years old with a law degree that works in her family’s hotel business as the Executive Director of the Hotel Megal in Ciudad del Estes, Paraguay. Jonathan Keller is a music teacher for 4 public schools in the area of Montecarlo, Misiones in northern Argentina. He travels with his violin and entertained Rotarians with several tunes. Jorge Horacio Dellamea earned a law degree in 2010 and is a lawyer in his family’s law firm in his hometown of Quitilipi, Chaco in northern Argentina. He is currently studying tax law. Gonzalo Martin Acuna is an accountant that works in association with two lawyers and also teaches at a university. Gonzalo lives in Posadas, Misiones in northern Argentina.

The team presented a program to the members & guests of the Scotland County Rotary Club, followed by a radio interview at the KMEM studios in Memphis. The team did some shopping around Memphis and then toured the cattle operation at the farm of Jim & Alisa Kigar. The team enjoyed a hayride around the Bible Grove countryside, riding four-wheelers and playing basketball before enjoying a carry-in dinner with Rotarians from the clubs of Scotland County, Schuyler County and Kirksville at the historic Bible Grove Schoolhouse.