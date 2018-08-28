Roscoe Rex Eastin, age 85, of Zavalla, Texas, formerly of Arbela, Missouri passed away on May 14, 2018, at Twin Lakes Care Center in San Augustine, Texas.

Roscoe was born March 13, 1933 in Farmington, Iowa to James Ray and Cecil Dorothy (Nichols) Eastin. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering, and visiting with anyone.

He is survived by his very special significant other, Joann Burks; son, Michael (Tammy) of Gillette, Wyoming; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Overby of Waukengan, Illinois and Shirley Schaplowsky of Witchta, Kansas; four stepchildren, Debbie Robinson and her husband Lee of Arkansas, Jimmy Burks of Arkansas, Vickie Williams and her husband Brad of Arkansas, and Michelle Anderson and her husband J.C. of Zavalla, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, one sister, and one brother.