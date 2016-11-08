Needless to say this week, no more political advertisements. What a whirlwind 16 months this has been. Enough said.

Many of you have been asking about roosting boxes. If you want to make special roosting boxes for your wintering birds, it is certainly a good idea. While the nest box entrance is high on the box, the opening to a proper roost box is near the bottom. A convertible box like a few I have noticed, lets you flip the front panel over to position the entry way for roosting in the winter and for nesting in the spring and summer. Or, you can just put up a few roosting boxes in place of some of your summer houses.

Just a couple of notes on a bird bath as well. Birds love bathing and playing in the water. But a wet bird is a vulnerable bird, since it takes a bit longer to escape from a predator’s attack when the feathers are still wet. You also want to keep your bird bath clean. that means emptying it and cleaning it almost each day. The water can become dirty quickly, as bird droppings carry disease and also bathing birds can leave lice behind, and birds can drop food in the water and it will spoil faster, and there is also the chance of mosquito eggs. Algae also gave me a time this summer. I have had to bleach and disinfect it several times.

The sound of dripping or running water is an ultimate bird magnet. If you can somehow rig up a fountain system or purchase one they will love it.

If you live in a cold winter area, its especially important to provide water for birds once the natural sources of water freeze over. I have an electric bird bath that I leave up all year round, just keep it unplugged in the summer. You can purchase these at Home Depot or Lowes. The simpler your bird bath the easier it is to clean. If you keep one or two stones in the bath, take them out to clean.

Keeping water near for the birds is fun for them and for you, as they love water. Especially during the winter months, I get lots of pretty birds at the water. Of course, you can install all kinds of fancy water displays that will entice the birds. Having water on the ground is a little more dangerous because it can attract predators. You can make a neat water garden out of a half barrel. Prepare a liner, do some minor construction and a pump and you are just about ready to go.

Also this time of year, it is time to look for black oil sunflower seed and get it put in bug proof containers. I use popcorn tins. Keep it in a cool dry place and you are just about ready. I have had pretty song birds already on the trails, but most of what I have at the house are house sparrows, and a few assorted other sparrows. If you look at a bird book, there are a great many different kinds of sparrows that are attracted to the feeders. I have also had a few juncos, as many of you have said you have already also. Blue Jays are eating the ear corn, and several others are at the suet. I would hold off on the suet in this area right now, as sparrows and starlings are attracted to it.

I hope you are enjoying this beautiful fall weather, until next time good bird watching.