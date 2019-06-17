Ronald “Mac” McElroy, 69, of Elmwood, IL passed away at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home.

Ronald was born on July 25, 1949 in Downing, MO, the son of Boyd McElroy and Nola Fincher. He married Connie Walsh on August 12, 1972 in Elmwood; she survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Amber (Ron) Lang of North Pekin, IL; one son, Nick (Sarah) McElroy of Elmwood, IL; four grandchildren, Dallas, Benjamin, Riley, Savannah; one great-grandson, Hudson; three brothers, Jim McElroy of the Philippines, Rick (Diane) Hendricks of Florida, and Fravel McElroy of Pennsylvania; and two sisters, Tereasa (Billy) Mickle and Stacey (Ken) Turner both of Sand Springs, OK; and one step-sister, Liz Pollitt of Seattle, WA.

Ronald served as a United States Marine from 1969 to 1971. He was a member of Maple Lane Country Club and was an avid golfer. He loved to fish, hunt coyotes and considered himself a motorcycle enthusiast.

A visitation to celebrate Ronald’s life will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OSF St. Mary Foundation COPS Oncology or the American Cancer Society.

Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville, IL is in charge of arrangements. To leave condolences for Ronald’s family visit www.haskellfuneral.com.