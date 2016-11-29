Roberta F. Martin, 82, of Eureka, IL, formerly of Downing, MO, passed away at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2016, at Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka. She was born September 24, 1934, in Downing, MO, to Bernie and Loubell (Bondurant) Jackson. She married Charles Sayre in September 1952 in Downing, MO. He preceded her in death on April 6, 1978. After moving from Eureka back to Downing in 1985, she married her high school sweetheart, Ronald “Ronnie” Martin on February 9, 1985 in Downing, MO. She and Ronnie lived on a farm in Downing until moving back to Eureka.

Surviving are her husband, Ronnie, of Eureka; one son, Stan (Mary) Sayre of Metamora; one daughter, Linda Ruder of Eureka; one brother, Edwin (Anita) Jackson of Downing; three sisters, Ramona (Basil) Anders of Downing, Sandra Jefferies of Lancaster, MO, and Penny (Harry) Mossbrooks of Kirksville, MO; six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by an infant sister and great-grandson, Jaxon Burger.

Roberta worked as an Office Manager for the City of Eureka for many years, retiring in April 1985. She was also a crossing guard and auxiliary police officer in Eureka. Roberta also enjoyed working as an Avon Lady.

Roberta was a member of the first Baptist Church in Downing, MO, and attended Rock Creek Church in Congerville, IL. She was very involved and active within the church, helping with congregational meals, Bible School, and was also involved with the Mennonite Relief Sale.

Roberta and her husband enjoyed managing the concessions for the Downing Appreciation Days for several years. They were also involved with Meals on Wheels in Downing.

Visitation was held Friday, November 25, 2016 from 1:00-2:15 p.m. at Rock Creek Church in Congerville, IL. A funeral service followed at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Phil Bachman officiating. Burial was held in Downing Cemetery in Downing, MO Monday, November 28, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Aaron Yoder officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Downing Appreciation Days, PO Box 193, Downing, MO, 63536, or to First Baptist Church in Downing, 118 S. Cemetery St., or Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, 610 W. Cruger Avenue, Eureka, IL 61530.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton handled arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.