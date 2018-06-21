Robert Vernon Cox, 94 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away at his home on Saturday June 16, 2018.

The son of John Anderson and Myrtle Annis (Dent) Cox, he was born on May 17, 1924 in Corydon, Iowa. He went to school in the Corydon area and lived around Corydon and Cambria, Iowa for most of his young life. He was united in marriage to Lois Gaston on May 26, 1948 in Boone, Iowa and to this union, three children were born, John R., Ruth and Mary.

Vernon is survived by his children, John R. Cox of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Ruth Schmidt and husband, Bruce of Fairborn, Ohio and Mary Antal and husband, Randy of Lancaster, Missouri; grandchildren, Christina Cox, Amy Bennett and husband, Steve, Becky Allen and husband, Brandon, Robert Schmidt and wife, Tiffany, Jessica Tinkle, Jonathan R. Antal and wife, Lyndsi, Rachel Hanson and husband, Derrick, Gail Melvin and wife, Diane; great grandchildren; Daniel Lantz, Alice and Grace Bennett, Conner and Christopher Allen, Zack and Zoe Tinkle, Casen and Chayten Antal and Lydia and Lucas Melvin; his dear friend, Lorraine Stevens and family, Cyndy Ellis, Chuck Pearson and Lori Spears; his friend, Sharlene Zhorne from Tama, Iowa; one brother, Daryl Cox and wife, Hazel; one sister-in-law, Nellie Cox of Corydon, Iowa; many cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members.

Vernon is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mrytle Cox; his wife, Lois; his brothers, Dean and Raymond and one brother in infancy, Larry Dale Cox; nephews, Rickford Gaston, Jerry and Jeff Cox and one niece, Patty Casey; his in laws, Fred and Verna Gaston and brothers-in-law, Elon and Virgil Gaston.

After Vernon and Lois were married in 1948, Vernon worked for several farmers in various places. In January 1951, they moved to Tama, Iowa where he continued working for farmers and farmed on a place north of Toledo for several years. He sold out in 1959 and worked for Charlie Gary’s feed store and Tama Hatchery. They moved to Toledo in March 1970. In 1975, they built their new home in Toledo and he began doing carpenter work. He always had time to do the small jobs many people needed done.

Vernon and Lois accepted Jesus at a young age and were very dedicated to not only attending Church, but in serving the Lord at the Otterbein United Methodist Church as Sunday School teachers, ushers, committee members and later in life became the church caretakers. Vernon faithfully shoveled the walks and saw to the needs of the church. He was also known to shovel half the neighborhood.

His hobbies were collecting trucks, tractors and collecting dolls with Lois. Together they went to doll shows and traveled visiting many places including the Laura Ingalls Wilder museums and homes.

After Lois passed in January 2004, Vernon continued to maintain the home, carpenter and serve his church and neighbors. In 2010, Vernon made the decision to move to Lancaster, Missouri to be near his daughter, Mary. He was a member of the Lancaster United Methodist Church in Lancaster, Missouri. He continued to garden up to his death and also volunteered at the Schuyler County Food Room.

Vernon loved to talk and visit with everyone. He never knew a stranger!

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 22, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with H. R. Rogers, Pastor of the Lancaster United Methodist Church in Lancaster, Missouri officiating.

Pallbearers will be Robert Schmidt, Jonathan Antal, Zack Tinkle, Brandon Allen, Derrick Hansen and Gail Melvin. Honorary pallbearers will be great grandsons.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 22, 2018 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. one hour prior to the funeral services at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.

Memorials have been established for the Schuyler County Nutrition Site in Lancaster, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Burial will be in the Corydon Cemetery in Corydon, Iowa.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.