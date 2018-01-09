Robert Ross Moore, 80, of Keokuk, Iowa passed away at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at Unity Point Health in Keokuk.

Robert was born May 26, 1937, in Memphis, Missouri, the son of Leonard Ross and Georgie P. Miller. He was united in marriage to Ruth Hyde on July 22, 1956, in Memphis, Missouri. He was a wonderful caregiver for Ruth, the love of his life. She preceded him in death on May 14, 2014.

Robert graduated from Memphis High School with the Class of 1955. He had lived in Keokuk, IA since moving here from Memphis over 50 years ago. He had worked in sales at Irwin Phillips in Keokuk for many years, was a traveling sales representative for Brodies, and later worked as a custodian at churches. For many years he had a motor route and delivered Daily Gate City newspapers.

He was a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Keokuk. He had been a member of the Men’s Bowling Association, and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and family trips to the Ozarks. It was a great joy to watch his great-grandchildren in sports and to visit with friends at the bowling alley. His favorite saying was, “See you tomorrow, God willing and the creek don’t rise.”

He is survived by a daughter, Melody (Gary) Twitchell of Keokuk, IA; a grandson, Ryan (Jerrie) Moore of Keokuk, IA; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Rachel Moore. Other survivors include five sisters-in-law, Carol (Don) Bundy of Blue Springs, Missouri, Virginia (Fred) Bertram of Gorin, Missouri, Barbara (Norman) Hughes of Kirksville, Missouri, Margaret Hyde of Independence, Missouri, and Kathy Hyde of Conway, Missouri; two brothers-in-law, Leland (Delores) Hyde of Memphis, Missouri, and Asie Boatman of Wayland, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a world of friends.

In addition to his wife Ruth, he was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather William Ray; two brothers, Bill Moore and Don (Julie) Moore; a daughter, Tammy Moore; a son-in-law, Rick Stepp; brothers-in-law, Charles, Phil, and Delbert Hyde; Sisters-in-law, Nelda Boatman, Evelyn Gatlin, Gennie Ridge, and Mary Drummonds.

A Celebration of his Life was held Saturday, January 6, 2018 at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center at 917 Blondeau Street in Keokuk, IA with Rev. David Turner officiating. Burial was beside Ruth in the Memphis Cemetery at Memphis, Missouri.

A memorial has been established.

