Robert Stice and Arlene Mullinix Stice were recently honored as the grand marshals for the 2019 Downing Appreciation Days. They were each born and raised near Downing. They married in 1956 and began to raise a family just north of Downing. In 1962 they purchased a farm and moved to their current home of 57 years on Stice Road just outside the city limits.

Robert, called Bob by the locals, worked at the stave mill and then worked 26 years from 1959 – 1985 for the railroad. He spent many years working from the Downing Depot. Bob helped to get the Downing Depot moved and preserved as the Depot Museum and served on the Depot Museum board of directors. He also served on the Downing Appreciation Days board, serving as both Vice President and President.

Arlene raised their family of three children, and after they were grown, worked at the Scotland County Nursing Home At the Downing Appreciation Days she became known as the Corn Dog Queen for making the best hand battered and fried corn dogs around. For the last several years she has made the Maidrites consisting: of approximately 70 lbs. of hamburger.

Both Bob and Arlene worked the cook shack, bingo stand, collected prizes, sold tickets, and helped set up and take down the tents etc from the small City Park to the Dairy Queen area and finally at the Depot Park grounds.

They have spent their 80+ years loving the community and its people.