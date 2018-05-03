Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be doing overlay road work in Scotland County next week.

Work will be done on Route DD on May 7, with the road closed from Scotland County Route C to the end of Route DD for overlay work. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

On May 9th, MoDOT will be working on Scotland County Route C with the road closed from Missouri Route 15 to Scotland County Route B for overlay work. The work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Scotland County Route DD will again be the site of work on May 10, with the road closed from Scotland County Route C to the end of Route DD for overlay work. The work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The crews will return to Scotland County Route C on May 10, with the road closed from Missouri Route 15 to Scotland County Route B for overlay work. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map and can be viewed online at www.modot.org/northeast.