Richard E. Hesseltine, 80, of Floris, IA died Saturday April 6, 2019, at Great River Health Center in Burlington following a brief illness. He was born December 31, 1938, in Brighton to Alvin Lee and Cecil Pearl DeWolf Hesseltine. He attended Walnut Creek School and Brighton High School. Richard married Janice Lee Goodwin and they later divorced, he married Janet Courtoise and they later divorced. He married Judy Garrison April 14, 1990, in Brighton. He farmed most of his life, was a factory welder, house painter, an avid gardener and river fisherman, loved to camp, collect coins, attend auctions and loved family time.

Richard is survived by his wife Judy of Floris, one daughter, Patricia Johnson of Canton, IL, five sons: Steve Hesseltine (Debra Heisdorffer) of Washington, Will (Lori) Hesseltine of Malakoff, TX, Nick (Sarah) Hesseltine of Keosauqua, Doug Hesseltine (Shannon Guthery) of Wayland and Terry Hesseltine of Carthage, IL, 23 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two sisters: Janice (Bill) Turner of Wayland, Marilyn (Ron) Rich of Springdale, AR and a brother, Jim (Dawn) Hesseltine of Brighton. He was preceded by his parents, two great-granddaughters and one brother, Alvin Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday April 12, 2019, at the Brighton Community Church with Rev. Rick Zickefoose officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Hook Cemetery north of Brighton. Visitation with the family present will be held at 6:30 to 8 P.M. Thursday at the Gould Funeral Home in Brighton. Memorials to the American Diabetes Association may be left at the funeral home, church or mailed to the family at PO Box 149, Brighton, Iowa 52540.