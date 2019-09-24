Rev. Glenna Faye McVeigh was born on October 3, 1936, to Frank E. and Ila F. Hamilton Morris, at Holts Summit, MO, Callaway County. She passed away on September 22, 2019 at the age of 82.

Visitation for Glenna will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday September 27, 2019 at Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church with Celebration of Life to Follow at 7:00 p.m.

She was currently residing at the Lodge in Fayette, MO.

She was married to Joe B. McVeigh on October 12, 1958, and to this union three sons were born.

At the age of five, the family moved to Centertown, MO, where Glenna grew up. She attended the Centertown Grade School and California High School. She worked for Tweedies Footwear in Jefferson, the Missouri State Division of Welfare and the Missouri Highway Department before moving to Memphis, MO, where she was a housewife and mother and was a professional seamstress/tailor.

In 1985 she became Editor of the Memphis Democrat Newspaper and held that position until August 1989, when she moved to Fulton, MO to care for her elderly mother. In February 1990, she became Secretary/Receptionist for the Fulton Police Department until July 1992.

Rev. McVeigh accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior as a young girl at the Centertown Baptist Church where she was a member until 1958. She was a member of the Memphis Baptist Church until 1989. She joined the Court Street United Methodist Church in 1990. She served as a Lay Speaker in the Columbia/Mexico UMC District until she was called by God into the gospel ministry, in March 1991.

Her first pastorate was the Bethel United Methodist Church of Montgomery City. She was then appointed to the Mountain View-Pleasant Grove UMC Charge, in July 1992. She served 10 years at the Pleasant Grove UMC; and a total of 12 years as pastor of the Mountain View UMC. In July 2004, she took retirement status and was then appointed as part-time pastor to the Keytesville/Dalton-Immanuel UMC in Chariton County. In July 2012 she retired again, and was appointed as Senior Pastor at Smith Chapel UMC, preaching and serving communion on a once a month basis, 2012-2014. She served as Interim Pastor at the Boonville Evangelical United Church of Christ from September 2013 to August, 2015.

She was a 1954 graduate of the California High School; attended Southwest Baptist University Center at Mountain View,(1992-95); a graduate of St. Paul School of Theology Course of Study, Kansas City (1997). She was licensed to preach in June 1992 and ordained an Associate Member of the Missouri Annual Conference, in May, 1998.

She received the Jefferson City/Rolla District UMC Harry Denman Evangelism Award in 1995. Under her leadership the Mountain View United Methodist Church relocated and constructed a new building completed in 1999-2000. The fellowship hall of that church was named the “Pastor Glenna McVeigh Fellowship Hall” in her honor at her retirement. In 2002 she was honored at the Mountain View UMC with the Mayor of the City declaring Sunday, July 7th as “Pastor Glenna McVeigh Day” in Mountain View. She was named in the 2006-2007 Silver Anniversary Edition of “Who’s Who Among American Women.”

Her life centered around her commitment to Jesus Christ; her children; and community. She was active in many community organizations including: Scotland County R-1 Board of Education, serving as secretary; Pack 97 Cub Scouts, Secretary/Treasurer & Den Mother; Vice President of Scotland County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary; Pleasant Grove Baptist Association Camp Director for 10 years; Music Director, Sunday School teacher and song leader in First Baptist Church, Memphis, MO; A member of “The ‘3’ Witnesses” gospel singing group. Chancel choir of the Court Street UMC, Fulton; Foster parent, MO Division of Family Services; Vice President, Christian Pastors Fellowship, Mountain View; Editor of United Methodist “Heart of the Ozarks” Review; Board member of the FEED Program and Agape House, Mountain View; served on the Ozark South UMC District Board of Ordained Ministry Team; and was a member of Mountain View and Keytesville chambers of commerce; and member of Mountain View, Keytesville and Boonville ministerial alliances.

She is survived by her sons, J. Randall (Randy) and wife, Mina, of Johnson City, TN; Richard (Rick), of Columbia, MO; Kenneth (Ken) and wife, Deb, of Lincoln, NE; eight grandchildren, Hamilton McVeigh and wife, Whitney; Thadeus McVeigh and wife, Brittany; Kyle McVeigh, Carter McVeigh, Sean McVeigh, Hank McVeigh; KatiAnne and husband, Elijah Watts; Trevor Kappelman and Janee; great-grandson, Matthew McVeigh (Thad & Brittany McVeigh), great-granddaughters, Keali and Evea Watts and great grandson, Ezekiel Watts (Katie Anne & Elijah Watts); great-granddaughter, Hadleigh (Trevor and Janee); sister, Maxie Martin of Fulton, MO; nephew, Dennis Martin and wife, Judy, Perryville, MO; niece, Janet Russell of Columbia; along with other special great nieces and nephews; former parishioners and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ila Morris and brother-in-law, Ray Martin (Maxie), of Fulton, MO.

She will be sadly missed by her family, her many friends, and all who loved her.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association @alz.org or directly by mail to: National Processing Center, Alzheimer’s Association PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011

