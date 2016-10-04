The local Missouri Retired Teacher Association (MRTA) recently conducted their annual September meeting on Thursday, September 22 at Keith’s Cafe. Thirteen public school retirees were in attendance as Elementary Principal, Erin Tallman, gave a presentation on back to school activities. Mrs. Tallman was very pleased with the large turnout at Grandparents Day this school year and provided her faculty and staff with high praise to begin the school year. High School Guidance Counselor, Christina Fulk, provided the local MRTA a report on guidance activities and student achievements to begin the school year. Mrs. Fulk reported that 25 high school students are enrolled in Advanced Placement Courses this year and a total of 47 high school students are enrolled in Dual Credit Courses. Mrs. Fulk also noted that 40 seniors are enrolled in A+ Student Tutoring this school year while 49% of the senior class has been accepted into at least one college institution for next year.

Rhonda McBee and Julie Clapp discussed their efforts to partner with the Scotland County Education Foundation to raise money for scholarships that will benefit students that are taking dual credit courses. Members of the local Missouri Retired Teachers Association agreed to a $225 donation towards a dual credit scholarship for a student at Scotland County R-1 that meets the application criteria for dual credit courses. Pictured are local MRTA members, Elementary Principal, Erin Tallman, Guidance Counselor, Christina Fulk, and Superintendent, Ryan Bergeson.