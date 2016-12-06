Respawn Video Game Center is the newest business to open its doors on the Memphis Square. They are located on the southeast corner at 101 E. Monroe.

The new gaming center, owned and operated by Chris and Sheena Nichols, opened their doors Saturday, November 19th with an All-Night Gaming Party. The next All-Night Gaming Party is scheduled for New Year’s Eve from 10:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Admission for the all-night event is $25 which includes free Casey’s pizza. Beverages and snacks will also be available for purchase at the Center’s snack bar.

The All-Night Gaming Parties work like a lock-in. In order to stay without a guardian, children must be nine years or older. Parents must leave contact information and any child who desires to go home early, parents will be contacted for pick-up.

Regular hours for the Gaming Center are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 2:00-10:00 p.m., Friday from 2:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 a.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

There is a variety of pricing options including hourly ($7/hour, $15/3 hours, and $25 unlimited play). Membership options include Silver, Gold, and Platinum pricing. Party Packages for birthdays and other group events are also available.

Additionally, Chris and Sheena are offering an Honor Roll Program. If students bring in their current Honor Roll certificates, they will get a free hour of play! Also, area Church Youth Groups, accompanied by Youth Group Leaders, are able to play free on Thursday evenings from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

The gaming center is fully stocked with 15 Xbox One Systems and 15 full HD TVs. All the Xbox systems are live and LAN connected. There is also a full surround sound headset for each system and near 100 games to play, including the newest releases.

Chris and Sheena moved to Memphis about five years ago from Terre Haute, Indiana. Sheena is originally from Memphis and they decided to return to this area so their son, Caiden, could grow up in a small town. Caiden is currently in the fourth grade. Chris and Sheena have another son, Jaxon, who is four years old.

Chris is also an LPN at Scotland County Hospital and is continuing his education to receive his RN. Sheena is an RN and currently the Director of Nurses at the Scotland County Care Center. Sheena is also continuing her education to receive her Clinical Nurse Specialist degree.

The couple’s purpose for opening Respawn Video Game Center was to give parents an affordable, close, and supervised activity center and another option for hosting birthday parties and other group events.

For all these details and more, call Chris at 660-223-3956 or visit their Facebook page at Respawn Video Game Center.