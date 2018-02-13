Visitors

This week, we had a special visit from some students of Northwest Missouri State University. They came down to Jefferson City in order to discuss the funding of higher education, and they shared stories about NWMSU that showed its success and efficiency. These students were as young as freshmen and as old as seniors, but they did a great job representing their university!

We also had a visit from some Lewis County Commissioners who were in the area for their annual training.

Heart Health Day

This Tuesday was the American Heart Association’s Lobby day, and many people wore red in order to show our support for heart health! Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death for men and women in this country, and many people are at risk for this disease. If you have any questions, be sure to consult with your local physician!

Legislation

This week, my legislation made some great strides towards becoming law. Two of my bills (the bus bills that affect medical endorsements and CDL tests for 70 year old drivers) are now on the Consent Calendar, and so if they go five legislative days without being objected to, they will be voted on and moved to the Senate.

We also moved forward with many other bills. My bill that eliminates the double taxing of prepared foods has been referred to committee, which means that there will be public testimonies on it and then the committee will vote on it. Two other bills of mine, one that allows store clerks to carry alcohol to customers cars and another that creates an insurance fund for oil spills, have also moved on to committees where they will also be heard.

For a full list of all the legislation I am sponsoring, you can visit the state website and go to my profile, which will have a list of all my legislation.

House Legislation

The House of Representatives has also been working hard on passing legislation this week. We perfected a few bills and passed even more. Perfecting a bill means amending and debating a bill, which is the step just before voting on it.

One of the big bills we perfected this week was HB 1413, which is commonly known as Paycheck Protection. This bill requires unions to get permission to spend a member’s dues on the unions political agenda, and it also requires unions to give an opt in method (instead of an opt out method) of having union dues deducted annually.

Another big bill we perfected is HB 1383, which requires both parents of a minor to be notified if the minor is having an abortion. As it is now, only one parent must be notified. This bill does make some exceptions for parents who have been convicted for certain crimes, have had parental rights terminated, cannot be located, or are on the sex offender registry.

We also passed quite a few bills this week, meaning they are now headed to the Senate. One such bill is HB1411, which requires peer support specialists from disclosing confidential information entrusted by law enforcement.

We also passed HB 1415 which allows teachers to count hours spent in a local businesses externship as contract hours for professional development. This bill also allows students to take either the ACT or the ACT WorkKeys (which is a test aimed more at technical schools).

