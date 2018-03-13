The Southern Gospel group, RENEWED, will be in concert at the Memphis Theatre on Thursday, March 29th at 7 p.m.

Their objective is to share the gospel in such a way that believers are encouraged in their walk with the Savior, and that others will develop a thirst for the blessings enjoyed by followers of Christ.

RENEWED, based in Kirksville, MO, primarily ministers in churches in northern Missouri through concerts and revival services.

Southern Gospel music is music with a message, and RENEWED presents that message with strong vocals backed by keyboard as well as soundtracks. The group consists of Mel Bissey, tenor, Tim Cason, baritone, John Gorham, lead, and Blake Pigg, bass.