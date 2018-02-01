The Scotland County Relay for Life Team Green Acres is hosting a Valentine’s Day fundraiser called Sweets for Your Sweet.

Stop by the Daisy Patch from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, February 12th through Valentine’s Day and pick up custom cakes, cookies or cupcakes for your sweetheart or your little Valentine’s class.

Three flavors of (cup)cake offered, chocolate covered strawberries, and sugar cookies (with diabetic options) available.

Free delivery will be offered in-town on February 13th and 14th.

Special pricing available on quantities. For a full listing, call Co-Captains Christina Schroeder 660-988-4828 or Josie Green 660-216-0680. Orders or questions can also be sent to Bumpkinbabe@hotmail.com