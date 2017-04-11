Registration is now open for the City of Memphis summer tennis leagues to be held at Johnson Park. The park will host a Monday night doubles league as well as a Wednesday night casual league.

Play will begin in June and run through August. Organizer Kim Getman said registration will be required for the doubles league. Teams must be signed up by May 26th. Entry fee will be $20 per team.

Registration is also recommended for the Wednesday night league, which will cost $10 per player. Play will start at 7 p.m. each evening, but players are encouraged to attend whenever they are available as partners will be switched to promote as many matches as possible.

Doubles matches will be scheduled for 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday.

For more information or to register call Memphis City Hall at 465-7285 or Getman at 660-988-4614.