Scotland County Tiger Cub Summer Football Camp 2018 will be held July 17, 18 and 19 from 4:00 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Kids entering fourth, fifth of sixth grade who are interested in playing football are encouraged to attend.

Coaches Kirk Stott, Nic Hatfield, Matt Buford, Travis Stott, William Parsons, Josh McSparren, and Curt Triplett will work with camp participants on fundamentals of the sport.

Registration forms, camp fee, complete with t-shirt size and parent/guardian signature must be returned to Coach Stott at the High School Office by Thursday, May 31, 2018.

This camp is used to learn basic fundamentals of the Scotland County Tiger football program.

Payment of $20.00 must accompany the entry form. Make checks out to Tiger Cub Football.