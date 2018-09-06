The Northeast Missouri Transportation Advisory Council (TAC) will have a Council Meeting Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 3 p.m. to discuss current TAC topics and projects and to compile the 2018 Needs Ranking. The meeting will be in the RPC Conference Room.

The Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission and Rural Development Corporation (NEMO RPC/RDC) will have an Executive Board Meeting to discuss current topics and projects on Thursday, September 20, 2018 immediately following the TAC Meeting in the RPC Conference Room.

The Northeast Missouri “Region C” Solid Waste Management District will have an Executive Board Meeting to discuss current topics and projects Thursday, September 20, 2018 immediately following the RPC/RDC Meeting in the RPC Conference room.

The Scotland County Public Housing Agency (PHA) will have an Executive Board Meeting to discuss current topics and projects Thursday, September 20, 2018 immediately following the SWMD Meeting in the RPC Conference room.