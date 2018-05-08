Legislation

This week I made a lot of progress on many of my bills. At this stage in the process, it is difficult to pass bills with only two weeks left in the session, and so we began putting our bills on as amendments to other bills in order to get them passed.

This week we were able to put our Petroleum Storage Tank Insurance Fund on five different bills, which gives it a much better chance of becoming law. These bills have already moved through the Senate, meaning it is very far along the process. This fund goes to help cheapen insurance on underground petroleum tanks, which helps keep gas much cheaper for all Missourians.

We were also able to put my Survivor Benefits bill on two other bills that have also already been through the Senate and will be moving quickly through the process. This bill adds to other EMS personal to the list of individual whose families will receive benefits if a family member dies in the line of duty.

We were also able to add my two bus bills that cut unnecessary red tape on becoming a bus driver to three other bills.

We were also able to add my bill that stabilizes tax hikes for local school districts to another bill that is making its way through the House and has already passed the Senate.

Finally, we were able to add my bill that allows the Department of Agriculture to waive fuel standards in a crisis to ensure consistent supplies of fuel and low gas prices to three other bills.

For many of these bills, they have already passed through the Senate and will soon pass the House. This means that the next step for many of my bills are to go to a conference committee between both chambers where they will come to an agreement on the bill language.

Visitors

This week we had a lot of great visitors come by the office. First, the Scotland County R-1 4th graders came down to visit. These kids were really excited to tour the capitol and to see other government buildings in Jefferson City. It was especially great to take them up to the whispering gallery and the top of the rotunda to see their awe at these great sights.

We also had the group Missouri Farmers Care do a day of advocacy at the capitol. This is a group that represents a coalition of agricultural groups such as the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, the Missouri Soybean Association, the Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Corn, and MFA Incorporated. This group brought their mascots down as well and it was great to see a giant corn cob, a giant soybean, a pig and a cow walking around the capitol. They even brought down some great ice cream for the legislators and it was served by native Missourian dairy farmers. This group works hard to advocate for Missouri farmers and I was so happy to help them with their event and to work with them to support our states number one industry.

We also had some visitors from Hannibal that were dressed as Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher. We also had a past Representative and my past desk mate Glen and Klippenstien and his son Irwin visit to discuss issues revolving around wind energy.

Contact Us

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to reach out! You can call my office at (573) 751-3644 or email us at

Craig.Redmon@house.mo.gov. If you are in the capitol building, feel free to come visit us! I am in office 317 B and the door is always open!