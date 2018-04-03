Crafting the Budget

This week in the budget process we finally took the budget to the House floor in order to be debated by all Representatives. The session where we debated the budget lasted late into the night, but it was an important and necessary step to ensuring that our government has a good budget to function on.

During this step in the budget process, Representatives had the opportunity to offer their own amendments to the budget, and one of the big name amendments was on funding for higher education. Yesterday, the Budget Chair amended the budget so that higher education was not cut this year. The Chair was waiting to add the money back into higher education until the universities agreed to not raise tuition by more than 1% if they received this money, and they agreed to this deal.

In addition to funding for higher education, we were also able to add $98 million back into the budget for K—12. With this addition, the formula for K—12 was fully funded.

In addition to education funding, I was able to maintain funds that will go to an old debt of the state government. For over a decade, the government has owed biodiesel producers and soybean farmers millions of dollars, and this year, we should be able to pay off that debt.

I was also able to ensure continued funding for water projects in the state, because as of now, many areas don’t have sufficient water reserves to handle a severe drought or disaster.

The next step in the budget process is for the budget to go to the Senate, where they will make their changes to the budget. Once they are done, the House and Senate will come back together to finish the budget.

Visitors

This week we had a lot of great visitors. A political science class from Culver-Stockton College came down in order to get an upfront view of the legislative process. They were able to look around our beautiful capitol building and they were even introduced on the House and Senate floors.

We also had visitors from the Missouri Cattleman’s association, and we had a visitor from the FCS Financial group.

On Monday last week, while the General Assembly was on spring break, a large group of elementary students from Highland School came down to see the capitol building and some other state buildings. This was a great group of kids, and they were able to look all around the capitol building. They even toured the Whispering Gallery, but with 60 kids, there was not much whispering going on.

Legislation

This week, a lot of my bills made significant progress. One of our big bills, HB 1793, was voted out of committee. This bill requires people who file a lawsuit to carry out that lawsuit within 180 days of the expiration of the statute of limitations. This is important because in the past, some people have waited so long to carry out their lawsuit that files were thrown away and people retired and other issues occurred, and this bill will help make sure this does not happen.

Another bill of mine that was voted out of committee was HB 2452, which allows the Department of Agriculture to allow fuel companies to use different blends of fuel in times of disaster in order to keep fuel prices low for all Missourians.

Contact Us

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to reach out! You can call my office at (573) 751-3644 or email us at

Craig.Redmon@house.mo.gov. If you are in the capitol building, come visit us! I am in office 317 B and the door is always open! Have a blessed Easter!