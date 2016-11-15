Memphis Red Hat Ladies met on November 2, 2016 for a tasty chicken lunch at the Scotland County Nutrition Center.

Hostesses were Helen Clough and Nelda Billups. The tables were decorated with Red Hat items from Norma Cotton’s and Nelda Billups’ collections.

Nelda read some old familiar sayings, with the ladies adding more. Nelda also shared a large beautiful puzzle picture of cats wearing red hats. Betty Bondurant, a former Red Hat Lady, had put it together and Frank Reed framed it for Nelda.

Those attending were Shirley Ruth, Marcine Evans, Jean Walker, JoAnn Rood, Benjie Briggs, Barb Creath, Nelda Kirkpatrick, Marlene Cowell, Maxine Brown, Vera Monroe, Helen Clough, Nelda Billups, Pat Wiggins and Elaine Smith.

The next meeting will be at 11:00 a.m., December 7th for lunch at the Nutrition Center with Nancy Eaves as Hostess.