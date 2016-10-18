In the midst of a second proposed expansion of the City of Memphis recycling program, this week the venture was sent scrambling for a new outsource for many of the materials following the news that Industrial Opportunities of Kahoka would no longer be an option.

On October 7th the Kahoka sheltered workshop group announced it would no longer be providing recycling services. Previously the city had paid Industrial Opportunities $125 a month to provide a recycling trailer for residential deposits of plastics, metals, paper and other recyclable materials. Initially the city received a rate increase proposal, changing the fee structure to a $80 per pick-up rate, which based on a projected twice weekly delivery rate, was going to represent a nearly $7,000 price hike for the city.

However that option was eliminated with the recent announcement that the sheltered workshop was shutting down all of its recycling operation, except for cardboard.

The City of Memphis currently maintains its own cardboard recycling program, which was funded in part by an initial grant from the Northeast Missouri Solid Waste Management District.

City Superintendent Roy Monroe indicated that another grant application is currently being considered to help fund further expansion of the municipal recycling program

At the October 13th Memphis City council meeting, Monroe suggested the council consider options to replace the Industrial Opportunities service.

“People are recycling, and they have gotten used to being able to take their items to the Industrial Opportunities trailer,” he told the council. “We probably should look at maintaining that option while we are in the process of seeking funding to expand our recycling program.”

Monroe suggested the city consider setting up a temporary sorting center, where residents could leave recyclable materials. One option would be to establish designated areas for residents to deposit products, such as plastics, aluminum, tin cans, and paper products. Another option would be to employ a sorter(s), possibly one or more of the local residents who were formerly employed by Industrial Opportunities.

The city superintendent stated he planned to visit with prospective markets for the recycled products. Currently the city collects cardboard and the materials are baled and sold by the truck load. The 780 lb. bales are stored until a truckload is available for shipping to the mill. Earlier this year, the city reported diverting 36 tons of recycled cardboard from the landfill since the project got rolling in July of 2015

Monroe said he believes the city could do the same thing with plastics, paper, and metals.

The biggest obstacle for the program is sorting. Monroe noted that most buyers only purchase specific items, meaning they only want bales of cardboard, bales of paper, etc., and they do not want unsorted recyclables.

“Developing a method to either have the items sorted prior to deposit or pick-up, or establishing our own sorting center is going to be key to getting this to work,” Monroe told the council.

An initial grant from the solid waste district back in 2013 helped fund the city’s recycling building, which houses the bailing systems and the cardboard processing facility. Two years later, a second grant helped fund the purchase of several cardboard only recycling containers currently located at collection sites, as well as a roll-off trailer used for setting and retrieving the containers.

The solid waste management district currently is reviewing a third application from the city for funding from the fiscal year 2017 program. If approved, the city would receive approximately $30,000 in grant funds to help implement a curbside recycle program.

The proposal is calling for a 20x28x12 building expansion at the city recycling center, as well as the purchase of approximately 100 recycling totes for residential use. The grant funding would also help fund at least three recycling collection containers that would have designated deposit areas for paper, plastic and cans.

Monroe indicated the curbside program would utilize the Memphis City Sanitation services for collection, likely leading to the need for additional help. He noted part of the grant funding would initially help offset some of that cost.

But until the funding becomes available, Monroe indicated the city will have to investigate its options for serving the recycling needs of residents who will be displaced by the removal of the Industrial Opportunities trailer.