A record breaking season continues for former Scotland County resident Benner Thomas as his #1 ranked Blair Oaks football teams heads into the state championship game Friday versus Lathrop.

The Falcons won at Clark County 55-6 before besting Lutheran North 48-21 on Saturday to advance to the title game.

Ben is the son of SCR-I graduates Dale and Pam Thomas of Jefferson City, and the grandson of Rodney and Debbie Thomas of Gorin, and Suzy Miller and the late Glen Miller of Memphis.

After breaking his own team record for touchdowns in a season in the district championship game, Thomas added to his impressive numbers in the playoffs. He caught six passes for 120 yards and three more TDs in the win at Clark County.

But Thomas saved his best for Saturday, breaking two records and tying a third in the semifinals victory when he caught seven passes for 240 yards and four TDs. Thomas surpassed the single season receiving yardage record of 1,419 yards set by CJ Closser in 2015. The huge game also broke the team single-game record for most yards receiving (213), previously set by Adam Schell in 2015, and his four touchdown performance also tied the single game record for the team.

In the process he continued to add to his own single season touchdown record, which he set with his 20th TD in the district championship game. He now has 27 touchdowns for the year and hopes to add to that total Friday night in the state championship game.

Thomas earned praise from his coach, hauling in three TDs in the first half, with the third coming just before halftime when the Falcons led just 13-6.

He hauled in his third score, a 28-yard pass with just two seconds left on the clock on a play he actually unselfishly had suggested would be open for a teammate.

“Benner Thomas called that play,” Blair Oaks Coach Ted LePage said. “He came over after I called timeout and he goes, ‘Coach, they’re not covering this play if we’ll run it.’ I looked at him and said, ‘Well, let’s do it then.”

“He thought Braydan (Pritchett) would come open, and they doubled Braydan and they left Ben open, and Nolan was able to hit him.”

Information for this article was provided by Greg Jackson and the Jefferson City News Tribune.

Photo by Jason Strickland of the Jefferson City News Tribune