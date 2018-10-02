The parents of Brock Ebert and Kristine Reckenberg are proud to announce the wedding of their children on October 13, 2018 in Memphis, Missouri. Both are 2012 graduates of Scotland County R-1. Brock, the son of Brad and Rhonda Ebert of Downing, graduated from the University of Missouri – St. Louis with a Master’s degree in Physics in 2016 and is an optical engineer for FlightSafety International in Hazelwood, Missouri. Kristine, daughter of William and Rachel Reckenberg, graduated from St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 2018 with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and is a pharmacy resident with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health/St. Louis College of Pharmacy with plans of pursuing a position as a clinical pharmacist after completion of residency training.