Adult Fiction



Sunset Beach, by Mary Kay Andrews

Narrowboat Girls, by Rosie Archer

Mistress of the Ritz, by Melanie Benjamin

When a Duchess Says I Do, by Grace Burrowes

Resistance women, by Jennifer Chiaverini

The Reluctant Warrior, by Mary Connealy

The Unexpected Champion, by Mary Connealy

The Last Time I Saw You, by Liv Constantine

Luck of the Draw, by B. J. Daniels

The Never Game, by Jeffery Deaver

Confessions of an Innocent Man, by David R. Dow

Whose Waves These Are, by Amanda Dykes

The Big Kahuna, by Janet Evanovich

The Road Home, by Richard Paul Evans

On a Summer Tide, by Suzanne Woods Fisher

Queen Bee, by Dorothea Benton Frank

The Farmer’s Bride, by Kathleen Fuller

The Refuge, by Ann H. Gabhart

City of Girls, by Elizabeth Gilbert

The Friends we Keep, by Jane Green

The Summer House, by Jenny Hale

A Reluctant Bride, by Jody Hedlund

Summer by the Tides, by Denise Hunter

Have You Seen Luis Velez?, by Catherine Ryan Hyde

The Night Window : a Jane Hawk novel, by Dean R. Koontz

If She Wakes, by Michael Koryta

Deception Cove, by Owen Laukkanen

Dark Site, by Patrick Lee

We Were Killers Once, by Becky Masterman

The Yankee Widow, by Linda Lael Miller

Unbridled, by Diana Palmer

Unsolved, by James Patterson

Melmoth, by Sarah Perry

Lanny, by Max Porter

The Huntress, by Kate Quinn

The Royal Secret, by Lucinda Riley

The Summer Retreat, by Sheila Roberts

The Spies of Shilling Lane, by Jennifer Ryan

More Than Words, by Jill Santopolo

Wooing Cadie McCaffrey, by Bethany Turner

Living Lies, by Natalie Walters

A Reluctant Belle, by Beth White

The Number of Love, by Roseanna M. White

More Than Words can Say, by Karen Witemeyer

A Dream of Death, by Connie Berry

A Willing Murder, by Jude Deveraux

The Right Sort of Man, by Allison Montclair

Murder Once Removed, by S. C. Perkins

Library hours: Mon., Wed., Fri. 9-5:30, Tues & Thurs. 9-7, Saturday 9-1

Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.