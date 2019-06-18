Adult Fiction
Sunset Beach, by Mary Kay Andrews
Narrowboat Girls, by Rosie Archer
Mistress of the Ritz, by Melanie Benjamin
When a Duchess Says I Do, by Grace Burrowes
Resistance women, by Jennifer Chiaverini
The Reluctant Warrior, by Mary Connealy
The Unexpected Champion, by Mary Connealy
The Last Time I Saw You, by Liv Constantine
Luck of the Draw, by B. J. Daniels
The Never Game, by Jeffery Deaver
Confessions of an Innocent Man, by David R. Dow
Whose Waves These Are, by Amanda Dykes
The Big Kahuna, by Janet Evanovich
The Road Home, by Richard Paul Evans
On a Summer Tide, by Suzanne Woods Fisher
Queen Bee, by Dorothea Benton Frank
The Farmer’s Bride, by Kathleen Fuller
The Refuge, by Ann H. Gabhart
City of Girls, by Elizabeth Gilbert
The Friends we Keep, by Jane Green
The Summer House, by Jenny Hale
A Reluctant Bride, by Jody Hedlund
Summer by the Tides, by Denise Hunter
Have You Seen Luis Velez?, by Catherine Ryan Hyde
The Night Window : a Jane Hawk novel, by Dean R. Koontz
If She Wakes, by Michael Koryta
Deception Cove, by Owen Laukkanen
Dark Site, by Patrick Lee
We Were Killers Once, by Becky Masterman
The Yankee Widow, by Linda Lael Miller
Unbridled, by Diana Palmer
Unsolved, by James Patterson
Melmoth, by Sarah Perry
Lanny, by Max Porter
The Huntress, by Kate Quinn
The Royal Secret, by Lucinda Riley
The Summer Retreat, by Sheila Roberts
The Spies of Shilling Lane, by Jennifer Ryan
More Than Words, by Jill Santopolo
Wooing Cadie McCaffrey, by Bethany Turner
Living Lies, by Natalie Walters
A Reluctant Belle, by Beth White
The Number of Love, by Roseanna M. White
More Than Words can Say, by Karen Witemeyer
A Dream of Death, by Connie Berry
A Willing Murder, by Jude Deveraux
The Right Sort of Man, by Allison Montclair
Murder Once Removed, by S. C. Perkins
Library hours: Mon., Wed., Fri. 9-5:30, Tues & Thurs. 9-7, Saturday 9-1
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.
