What to Eat During Cancer Treatment, by Jeanne Besser

Mending Matters: Stitch, Patch, and Repair Your Favorite Denim & More, by Katrina Rodabaugh

Long-term Care: How to Plan and Pay for it, by J. L. Matthews

Shotguns and Stagecoaches: the Brave Men Who Rode for Wells Fargo in the Wild West, by John Boessenecker

Butterflies of the World, by Adrian Hoskins

The Bucket List Wild: 1000 Adventures Big and Small: Animals, Birds, Fish, Nature, by Kath Stathers

Small Space Living: Expert Tips and Techniques on Using Closets, Corners, and Every Other Space in Your Home, by Roberta Sandenbergh

The PVC Pipe Book: Projects for the Home, Garden, and Homestead, by Chris Peterson

No-waste Kitchen Gardening: Regrow Your Leftover Greens, Pits, Seeds and More, by Katie Elzer-Peters

Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country, by Pam Houston

100 Parks, 5,000 Ideas: Where to go, When to go, What to see, What to do, by Joseph R. Yogerst

Encyclopedia of Aquarium & Pond Fish, by David Alderton

Code Name: Lise: the True Story of World War II’s Most Highly Decorated Spy, by Larry Loftis

The Five: the Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper, by Hallie Rubenhold

Woodcraft: Master the Art of Green Woodworking with Key Techniques and Inspiring Projects, by Barn the Spoon

D-Day Girls: the Spies who Armed the Resistance, Sabotaged the Nazis, and Helped Win World War II, by Sarah Rose

Protecting Pollinators: how to Save the Creatures That Feed Our World, by Jodi Helmer

Great Plains, by Ian Frazier

Pallet Style: 20 Creative Home Projects Using Recycled Wooden Pallets, by Nikkita Palmer

The Pioneers: the Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West, by David G. McCullough

The First Wave: the D-Day Warriors Who Led the Way to Victory in World War II, by Alex Kershaw

For the Love of Popsicles: Naturally Delicious Icy Sweet Summer Treats From A-Z, by Sarah Bond