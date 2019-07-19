Adult Fiction
Time After Time, by Lisa Grunwald
The Perfect Plan, by Bryan Reardon
The Summer of Sunshine & Margot, by Susan Mallery
Their Little Secret, by Mark Billingham
Wherever You Go, by Tracie Peterson
Sisters of Summer’s End, by Lori Foster
Summer on Mirror Lake, by JoAnn Ross
One Small Sacrifice, Hilary Davidson
Lost and Found, by Danielle Steel
Evvie Drake Starts Over, by Linda Holmes
Paranoid, by Lisa Jackson
Where Dandelions Bloom, by Tara Johnson
The Lemon Sisters, by Jill Shalvis
The Bookshop on the Shore, by Jenny Colgan
Summer of ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand
Big Sky, by Kate Atkinson
The Gifted School, by Bruce W. Holsinger
Surfside Sisters, by Nancy Thayer
Girls Like Us, by Cristina Alger
Lock Every Door, by Riley Sager
Unleashed, by Diana Palmer
The Gone Dead, by Chanelle Benz
Searching for You, by Jody Hedlund
Slightly South of Simple, by Kristy Woodson Harvey
The Secret to Southern Charm, by Kristy Woodson Harvey
The Southern Side of Paradise, by Kristy Woodson Harvey
Conviction, by Denise Mina
Under Currents, by Nora Roberts
Skin Game, by Stuart Woods
Dear Wife, by Kimberly Belle
Bayou Born, by Hailey Edwards
Rules for Visiting, by Jessica Francis Kane
Someone to Honor, by Mary Balogh
Bite Club, by Laurien Berenson
Heart of Barkness, by Spencer Quinn
Library hours: Mon., Wed., Fri. 9-5:30, Tues & Thurs. 9-7, Saturday 9-1
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.
