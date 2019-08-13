Randy Gene Armstrong, 59, of Rutledge, Missouri passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. The son of John Kenneth and Pearl Hawkinson Armstrong he was born June 20, 1960 in Clark County, Missouri.

Randy attended Gorin High School at Gorin, Missouri. In his early years Randy worked in the oil fields out in Wyoming. He later went to work as a truck driver and continued doing that the rest of his life. In his spare time he enjoyed going on long Harley rides and trips on sailboats. scuba diving, hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and his brother Roger Armstrong.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Kody) Thorn of Fremont, Wisconsin; his soul-mate, Kristina Mauzy of Rutledge, Missouri; his brother, Ralph (Carol) Armstrong of St. James, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Noralyn Armstrong of Memphis, Missouri; a nephew, Kenny Armstrong and sons Kolby and Masden of Memphis, Missouri; a niece, Tacey (Dusty) Monroe and their sons Brandon and Brett, a nephew, John Armstrong and his children Rylea, Kyla, and Joe; along with numerous other family and friends, including a brother by choice, Paul Schultz, and many other truck driving brothers and sisters.

A Celebration Of Life was held Saturday morning, August 10, 2019, that started on his farm and then he was transported to the Bible Grove Church of Christ Cemetery at Bible Grove Cemetery where he was interred on the family lot there. Following that they returned to the farm where food and fellowship was shared.

