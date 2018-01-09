Randy Forrest Stice, 63, of Birnamwood, Wisconsin passed away on December 31, 2017.

He was born November 14, 1954 in Phoenix, Arizona. Randy married his wife, Cathy, on August 6, 1982, in Prescott, Arizona. He was a graduate of Prescott High School. He served as a firefighter/paramedic/rescue diver in Bullhead City from 1975-1978. He spent more than 30 years working for various auto parts stores in Arizona and Wisconsin, most recently O’Reilly Auto Parts in Antigo, WI. Randy and Cathy moved to Birnamwood, WI in 2006, where they raised Morgan horses, Icelandic sheep and purebred Australian shepherds. In his spare time, Randy enjoyed fixing vehicles on the farm and spending time at the DeYoung Family Zoo in Wallace, Michigan, playing with the big cats and other animals. Randy dreamed of having his own big cat someday, but his family knows he is in Heaven, continuing to play with the big cats.

Randy is survived by his wife, Cathy, of Birnamwood, WI; his daughter, Casey (Michael) Jorgenson, of Wittenberg, WI; his stepson, Lee Pulaski, of Shawano, WI; and two granddaughters, Theresa Alexander and Kori Jorgenson, of Wittenberg, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest Stice and Viola (Spees) Rubink; and his stepfather, Lawrence Rubink.

Per Randy’s request, there will be no funeral service. Instead, Randy has asked that all who knew him share tales of some of the good times with him over a beer. Randy will be cremated and his ashes spread at one of his favorite places.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the DeYoung Family Zoo, N5406 County Road 577, Wallace, MI 49893.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood, WI is helping the family with arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.schmidtschulta.com or on Facebook at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home.