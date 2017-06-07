HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, June 12 – 15, BNSF will be doing repair work at the railroad crossing on Scotland County Route M, near Rutledge. The road will be closed at the crossing from 8:00 a.m. Monday, June 12 to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, June 15. This work is being performed by BNSF and Road Safe Traffic Systems, under a permit from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Signs will be in place to alert motorists of the closure. Motorists need to use alternate routes during this time.

For more information contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast.