Xavier Lucas goes up high for the rebound with the North Shelby defender draped over his back during the consolation game at the Tri-Rivers Classic on Saturday.

A big third quarter run fueled by a half court trapping defense helped push North Shelby past the Tigers Saturday in the consolation finals of the Tri-Rivers Classic basketball tournament in Queen City.

Scotland County struggled to crack the Raiders trapping defense, which forced a whopping 34 turnovers on the afternoon.

Despite the miscues, SCR-I was still in the game after a decent start on offense in the first half. Scotland County trailed 15-11 after one quarter of play. SCR-I still was within striking distance at 29-19 at the intermission before North Shelby outscored SCR-I 19-7 in the crucial third period.

The Raiders came out of the half on an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 37-19 before Kade Richmond scored in the paint. Hayden Long hit a jumper and Corby Spurgeon sank a three-pointer late, but the Raiders led 46-26 at that point.

North Shelby outscored the Tigers 10-4 in the final eight minutes to seal the 58-30 victory.

Even when SCR-I was able to break the North Shelby pressure defense, the shots simply weren’t falling. The Tigers shot just 36% on the night.

Alex Long led Scotland County in scoring with six points. Xavier Lucas finished with five points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds while blocking two shots.

Scotland County fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss.