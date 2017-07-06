A beautiful quilt crafted by the late Zelda Keith of Memphis is going to help find a new home for the historic Pheasant Airplane in Memphis. The quilt, donated to the Pheasant Airplane Committee by the Keith family, will be on display Saturday, July 1st at the Keith family auction in Memphis.

Staring July 3rd, the quilt will be on display at Hair Co. on the south side of the Memphis square until July 15th.

Organizers say to watch for future quilt display dates, as plans are to have the Zelda Keith quilt on display at various other area sites throughout the summer.

Raffle tickets are on sale now for $1 each or six for $5. The drawing for the quilt will be Saturday evening, August 26th at the Scotland County Antique Fair. You do not have to be present to win.

Tickets for the quilt raffle will be available at the auction as well as at the future display sites. Pheasant Airplane Committee members also will have tickets available for sale.