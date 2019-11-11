I’ve often noticed how deer live mostly in a quiet environment. Even this morning I watched one particular city dwelling doe begin to get a bit nervous when the noise of traffic began to surround her. She quickly moved to a quieter place. Not only do they prefer a soundless surrounding, but most of the time deer do very little vocal communication. It is easy to see how well this characteristic serves the deer. When it’s quiet, any small or unfamiliar sound will cause them to be on alert. There is really much to be said for a life full of quiet moments.

Then there’s this time of year. A time when communication is at its highest and every form of it is used including sounds. Grunting, bleating, wheezing, and even the echo of fighting, send certain messages to all deer within an earshot. It is not coincidence that during the most important time of the year for a deer, and during a time when relationships are paramount, communication is important. And much can be said about this as well.

If you think about it, while relationships may begin from a number of ways, they are only enhancing to our lives if they involve communication. For instance, you may have a sister which means your relationship was not instigated by you or her but by birth, but if you never talk to that sister or communicate in any way, your relationship with her will never be meaningful and in fact will dissolve back to the very basics of a simple bloodline. Every healthy and beneficial relationship will be made up of heartfelt, open, and transparent communication. And without it, we are only fooling ourselves into thinking everything is alright.

In our spiritual lives, communication is the test of whether our connection with God is staying on the fringe of a basic relationship or if our daily life is being constantly enhanced by this kinship. During the most important periods of our life this communication will be the difference between living abundantly and existing meagerly. Don’t be too prideful to communicate with God. Tell him what’s on your heart. He wants to hear and give you clear direction. Remember, sometimes being quiet may keep you safe but it may also keep you from the people and places God has in store just for you.

Gary Miller

Outdoor Truths Ministries

www.outdoortruths.org