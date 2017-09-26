Quentin Hone Greenley, age 82, of Novelty, MO, passed away Thursday, September 21, 2017, in his home in Novelty, MO. He was born in Kirksville, MO on April 18, 1935, the son of John and Helen Hone Greenley. He was united in marriage to Marvian Ann Miller on November 15, 1959, at Gorin, MO.

Surviving are his two children, Mark (Cathy) Greenley, of Knox City, MO, and Michelle (Steve) Cahalan of Edina, MO; six grandchildren, Eric (Laura) Greenley, John (Mary Lynn) Greenley, Andy (Amber) Greenley all of Knox City, MO, Courtney (Paul) Moore of Boonville, MO, Kelsey Cahalan and fiancé (Nato) and Derek Cahalan of Edina, MO; three great-grandchildren, twins Connor and Natalie Greenley and Lee Greenley; one sister Roslyn (Bill) Baker of Edina, MO; one brother-in-law, Larry (Rosie) Miller of West Des Moines, IA; one sister-in-law, Vicki Dodge of Memphis, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marvian Ann (Miller), his parents, two nephews, Mike Dodge and Chad Baker and one brother-in-law John Dodge.

Quentin attended Center Ridge Grade School, graduated from Edina High School in 1953 and graduated from college at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1957. He served for six year for the United States Army Reserves. He and his wife were engaged in farming east of Novelty, MO their entire married life. Quentin was a member of the Farm House fraternity and the Mizzou Livestock Judging team at the University. He served as the President of Mark Twain Telephone Company from 1987-2011 and served as Director from 1973-2011. He was member of the Edina Masonic Lodge and served on the Knox County Water Board. He and his wife were members of the Mt. Salem Baptist Church for many years. He enjoyed farming, cattle and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 23, 2017, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Reverend Reese Blaine officiated the services. Burial was in the Bee Ridge Cemetery. Music was provided by Anita Miller, pianist, and JoAnne Layman, vocalist.

Casket bearers were his grandchildren, Eric, John and Andy Greenley, Derek and Kelsey Cahalan and Courtney Moore.

Memorials are suggested to the Bee Ridge Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.