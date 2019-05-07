Anthony Whitaker waits for the umpires call as he frames a pitch during a Tigers’ home game.

In a potential preview of the district championship, the top two seeded teams met Monday night in Memphis and it was the underdog coming out on top as Putnam County scored eight runs in its final at bat to rally for a 15-6 win over the Tigers.

The Midgets, the #2 seed in the Class 2 District 15 bracket, jumped on top of Scotland County, scoring three runs in the top of the first off starter Branton Burrus.

SCR-I got a run back in the bottom of the frame. Burrus was hit by a pitch. After Will Fromm walked, Kaden Anders delivered a double, but Burrus was thrown out at the plate. Fromm was able to score on a passed ball to trim the deficit to 3-1.

Putnam County tacked on two more runs in the second, courtesy of a pair of walks and two Tigers’ errors.

SCR-I battled back in the bottom of the frame. Walks to Anthony Whitaker, Brady Curry and Preston Sanchez loaded the bases for Parker Triplett who delivered a two-run single but Sanchez was thrown out at third. That proved costly as Burrus cracked an RBI double next to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Parker Triplett took over on the mound and blanked the Midgets over the next three innings.

That allowed SCR-I to pull ahead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Kaden Anders led off with a single. After McDaniel walked, Whitaker reached on an error, allowing Anders and McDaniel to score.

Putnam County finally got to Triplett in the sixth with a pair of runs to regain the lead 7-6.

SCR-I loaded the bases with no out in the bottom of the sixth but were unable to force the tying run across the plate.

The Midgets put the game away with a huge seventh inning, plating eight runs off relievers Jacob McDaniel and Kade Richmond.

The loss dropped the Tigers to 12-5 on the season.

Triplett took the loss on the mound. He worked four and one third innings of relief, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two.

Burrus worked one and two thirds innings, allowing five runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks while striking out one. McDaniel worked one third of an inning, surrendering six runs, five earned, on two hits and three walks while striking out one. Richmond went two thirds of an inning, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks.

Scotland County managed just five hits in the defeat. Anders was 2-4 with a run scored. Sanchez and Burrus were both 1-2 while Triplett was 1-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.