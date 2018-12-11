Jared Dunn

Coach Kyle Ellison has been doing his best to keep his young Tigers basketball team upright as it tries to navigate the opening of basketball season on a unicycle. The first year coach is working to develop a consistent second and even a third scoring option to go with senior Will Fromm.

The task has been made more difficult with Matthew Woods leaving the program. The talented senior had been sidelined with a leg injury that had carried over from football season, before ultimately calling it quits this week on his final campaign.

Senior point guard Jared Dunn has shouldered some of the scoring load, and on Friday night in Unionville, SCR-I got fellow senior Jace Morrow back, who showed glimpses of the needed scoring punch in his first game action of 2018 after suffering a broken leg in football.

Morrow came off the bench and drilled his first field goal attempt of the year, a three-pointer, in the first period versus Putnam County. Parker Triplett and Fromm also connected from behind the arc and sophomore Kaden Anders had four points in the paint, before Putnam County scored at the buzzer to pull ahead 16-15.

Morrow connected from behind the arc again to start the second period, but points were hard to come by as Putnam County went on a 9-0 run to lead 29-20. Despite a concerted defensive effort against Fromm, the senior still managed to score on a drive to the hoop before Dunn hit a three-pointer that pulled SCR-I to within 33-27 at the half.

SCR-I saw the game start to slip away in the third period, in part due to struggles at the free throw line, where the Tigers shot just 50% in the period. The Tigers managed just a pair of field goals by Fromm in the third quarter as Putnam County extended the lead to 47-35.

The Tigers were never able to get the lead back below double digits in the fourth period. Despite field goals by Fromm, Anders and Triplett, the Midgets closed the game on a 15-2 run to post the 69-43 victory.

Scotland County dropped to 1-3 with the loss. Fromm led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points. Anders finished with eight points and Triplett had seven.