Seeking to increase revenues by $7 million while also consolidating its three delivery districts into one, Liberty Utilities will be appearing before the Missouri Public Service Commission in a series of hearings beginning in May.

Formal evidentiary hearings are scheduled for May 21-25, 2018 and May 30-June 1, 2018 in the natural gas rate case filed by Liberty Utilities (Midstates Natural Gas) Corp. d/b/a Liberty Utilities.

The Commission will hold local public hearings in this case. Those hearings will be announced when dates, times and locations have been finalized.

On September 29, 2017, Liberty Utilities filed a natural gas rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to increase annual natural gas revenues by approximately $7.5 million, of which approximately $500,000 is already being recovered from customers through the Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge (ISRS). This results in a net increase of approximately $7 million. The ISRS appears as a separate item on the monthly bills of Liberty Utilities customers.

According to the Liberty Utilities filing, the proposed rate increase for a residential customer with average usage would be approximately $2.06 a month in the Northeast District (NEMO); approximately $14.09 a month in the Southeast District (SEMO); and approximately $7.62 a month in the Western District (WEMO). In this case, Liberty Utilities also seeks to consolidate its three rate districts, NEMO, SEMO and WEMO, into a single district with a uniform delivery charge.

Liberty Utilities provides natural gas service to approximately 53,400 customers in 25 Missouri counties (Adair, Bates, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Dunklin, Henry, Iron, Knox, Lewis, Macon, Marion, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Pike, Ralls, Ripley, Schuyler, Scotland, Scott, St. Clair, Stoddard, Wayne and Worth).

The initial public hearings will be held in Room 310 of the Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Jefferson City. The Governor Office Building meets accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Any person who needs additional accommodations to participate in these hearings should call the Public Service Commission’s hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 prior to the hearings.