Mark Twain Communications Company is processing a new application for the installation of a 250 ft. AGL (1011 ft. AMSL) self-supporting lattice communications tower to be located at 40°21’31.32”N, 92°01’10.77”W. The physical location of the proposed structure is 26110 Granville St., Gorin, MO 63543-4296 (Scotland County). Per FAA requirements, the structure will be marked and lit in accordance with FAA Advisory Circular 70/7460-1 L Change 2, Obstruction Marking and Lighting, med-dual system – Chapters 4, 8 (M-Dual), and 12. Comments are sought regarding any environmental concerns about this project, particularly any specific reasons that the tower may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 CFR Section 1.1307. Interested persons may file a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) within 30 days of the date on which this notice is published. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at https://www.fcc.gov/wireless/support/antenna-structure-registration-asr-resources/filing-request-environmental-review. However, paper copy requests can be made at the following address: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, ATTN: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. Please use File Number: [A1148677] to refer to this specific application.