Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process-Public Participation in accordance with the FCC’s Nationwide Programmatic Agreement. Horizon proposes to construct an approximately 300′ tall tower at approximately 0.25 miles NW of Lovers Lane and CR 563, Memphis, Scotland County, Missouri. Parties interested in providing comment on the proposed undertaking relative to cultural resources should contact Noble Engineering 123 E. Railroad St., Flora, IL62839
Posted on April 3, 2018 at 5:27 pm
Categories: LEGAL
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.