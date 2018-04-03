Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process-Public Participation in accordance with the FCC’s Nationwide Programmatic Agreement. Horizon proposes to construct an approximately 300′ tall tower at approximately 0.25 miles NW of Lovers Lane and CR 563, Memphis, Scotland County, Missouri. Parties interested in providing comment on the proposed undertaking relative to cultural resources should contact Noble Engineering 123 E. Railroad St., Flora, IL62839