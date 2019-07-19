The Scotland County R-I School District will hold a meeting on Monday, July 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. in the Elementary Art Room. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct a meaningful consultation between public school district personnel and representatives of private schools in the Scotland County R-I School District. Required consultation shall include meetings of public school district personnel and private school officials and must take place before the public school district can receive a substantial approval date for approval for Federal Programming. During this meeting private schools may decline participation in Federal Programming or complete a planning document for services of children attending private schools. For more information please contact Erin Tallman at (660) 465-8532.