The Scotland County Parent Teacher Organization will host the 2nd Annual Elementary Spring Carnival on Friday, April 13th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SCR-I Elementary School.

The event will feature an expanded variety of games including ring toss, bean bag toss, cake walk, duck pond and Angry Birds with prizes for all games.

Door prizes will be drawn throughout the event as well.

Concessions will be available including loaded baked potatoes, nacho pies, maid-rites. hot dogs and more.

A $5 wristband provides access to all of the fun for each individual, with a $15 family pass also available.

Proceeds from the event will be utilized to help purchase classroom upgrades and assist teachers with material costs and other improvements.

Anyone interested in helping sponsor the event or donating prizes can contact Talia Hatfield or any other member of the PTO.