On April 3, voters in the City of Memphis will be deciding the future of the City Marshal position. Proposition 1 is asking voters to eliminate the elected office of marshal and replace it with a City Police Chief position to be hired by the city council.

City officials have indicated the ballot issue as a direct effort to retain current Memphis City Marshal Bill Holland in the post.

Earlier this year, Holland announced his intentions to move outside of city limits.

“It wasn’t something I was necessarily looking to do,” said Holland “But, my wife’s family gave us the property, so we simply could not afford to pass it up.”

As currently defined under city statute, the City Marshal is an elected position, as are the Mayor and Aldermen.

Section 115.040 requires these elected officers, as well as anyone appointed to elective office, to be residents of the City.

Holland, who is on the April 3rd ballot, seeking re-election as City Marshal, said he hopes to move into his new home, west of town, sometime later this year.

If Proposition 1 does not pass, that move legally would disqualify him from serving in the elected position, and would prevent the council from appointing him to the post.

Unless the ballot issue is approved, the council would be required to appoint a marshal who resides in the city limits.

Also under city statue, the Marshal position is paid an annual salary, established prior to the election.

That is another factor that the council hopes to be able to address if Prop 1 passes, as under the current system, the marshal is not eligible to be compensated for overtime, despite significant requirements due to the staff shortage.

Currently the Memphis Police Department is served by Holland and officer Zac Campbell. Campbell is not a resident of the City. The force has been undermanned since the 2017 resignation of officer Jason Ketchum, and has not ever been fully staffed with four officers.

The MPD recently had added officer David Dudley in March, but he since left the post.

Memphis is not alone in finding a lack of applicants for open policing positions. Major cities across the U.S like Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, St. Paul, MN, Bolder, CO, and Portland, OR are just a few of the nation’s bigger cities that have been in the news in recent weeks regarding policing shortages.

The city council and the mayor publically praised Holland’s job performance during discussion of the Proposition 1 issue at recent meetings.

“We are hoping the public will see this ballot issue for what it is, an effort to allow the council to retain the current quality leadership of the city’s police department,” said Alderman Chris Feeney. “In the end, it is us, the council, simply asking the voters to allow us to look outside the city limits, if necessary, to hire a chief of police to lead the Memphis Police Department.”