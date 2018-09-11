After twenty-three years. The Probst clan gathered at the Memphis City Lake, August 25, 2018, for a fish fry and a reunion.

Those present from the Memphis area were David and Denise Probst and Kennedy; Greg and Katherine Probst and Clayton, Levi and Bryce, Eric and Shyanne Probst and Rance and Addalynn; Kevin and Jennifer Holton and Kalissa. Others present were Kaleb and Zalyn, from Unionville, MO; Kyle and Courtney Tague and Kinslee, from Beardstown, IL; Stacey Krous, from Pacific Jct., IA; Danny and Leann Probst and Addison, from Kirksville, MO; Ed and Tammy Probst, from Gillette, WY; Mike Eastin, from Benton, IA; Don and Diane Zollman and Hayden, from Mt. Ayr, IA; Tim and Michelle Bogan and Brittani and Konnor, from Kanosh, Ut; Rick and Leola Bogan, and last, but not least, from Memphis, Ava Probst, the matriarch of the clan.

There was much picture taking, including a five generation one, visiting, catching up, an remembering past times.

A great time was had by all and rumor has it that we are going to do it again next year!