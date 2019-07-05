Scotland County Pharmacy and the Apothecafé hosted a special Customer Appreciation Day June 29.
“We want to thank everyone who came out and celebrated with us,” said owner Matt McKee. “Most importantly Tina and I and the rest of our SC Pharmacy Family want to say thank you to all those that have supported us over the years. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you.”
There were more than 700 entries in the drawings for giveaways and door prizes and listed below are the winners.
$25 gift certificate winners
Casey’s – Joann Rood
Memphis Mercantile – Michelle Drummond
Hair Co. – Teresa Hunolt
Natalie’s – Rich Jackson
Keiths – Keith Nelson
Bowling Alley – Melody Seaver
J’S – Dean Smoot
Gas n More – Reese Cook
Laceys Family Diner – Tiffany Alexander
Cook’s – Alyssa Moss
Rose’s Hardware – Rosa Robertson
Hopkins – Kody McCluskey
Farm & Home – Niya Coffman
Memphis Lumber – Cheyenne Dundee
Pizza Hut – Andrew Mathes
Countryside Flowers – Celina Erickson
Hillside Gun – Shelly Curry
Junk Fairy – Dixie Gutting
Country Chic – Jessica Martin
Gas & More Fireworks – Ann McClintic
Special Occasion Fireworks – Melissa Frederick
Animal Health – Tammy Burchett
Apothecafé – Grayson Chance
Scotland County Pharmacy – Lisa Martin
S&P – Tammy Elliott
Grubby’s – Todd Cline
Mayberry’s – Gina Kittle
Desktop Publishing – Brenda Cochenour
Green Acres – Alta Koser
Weiler Auto Parts- Jr. Jones (Lee Jones)
Gene’s Surplus – Larry Shively
Memphis Auto Parts – Duane Arnold
Whitmer Furniture – Mark Drummond
Countryside Store – Kenzleigh Moore
Gerth’s – Debbie Kigar (wins a rug)
Scotland County Pharmacy – Carol Ramer (Wins an automatic blood pressure machine)
Post Chiropractic – Pod Session ($40 value)
K&M Auto – Jerry Watson ($30 Wash Tokens)
Offroad – Ann Barker ($50 Gift Certificate)
Martin Auto – Orville Steele ($50 Gift Certificate)
List of $10 Memphis Bucks door prize winners:
Kia Jackson, Ted Johnson, Corrine Thrasher, Sue Payne, Mark Mattingly, Nancy Goldbricht, Jackson Fox, Jessica Martin, Ann Barker, Dean Smoot, Kellyn Fox, Joanne High, Tammy Billings, Linda Knupp, Rose Briggs, Alena Poe, Thelma Norton, Nia Kauffman, Terri Watson, James Simerl, Chandler Harris, Hilary Rader
Winner of $30 Memphis Bucks for Apothecafé Facebook Comment – Paula Montgomery
Winner of $30 Memphis Bucks for S.C. Pharmacy Facebook Comment – Karla Rainey
Winner of $50 Cash for Like of Apothecafé Page – Pat Lash
Winner of $50 Cash for Like of S.C. Pharmacy Page – Rick Fischer
Prizes and gift certificates can be picked up at the Scotland County Pharmacy.
