Scotland County Pharmacy and the Apothecafé hosted a special Customer Appreciation Day June 29.

“We want to thank everyone who came out and celebrated with us,” said owner Matt McKee. “Most importantly Tina and I and the rest of our SC Pharmacy Family want to say thank you to all those that have supported us over the years. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you.”

There were more than 700 entries in the drawings for giveaways and door prizes and listed below are the winners.

$25 gift certificate winners

Casey’s – Joann Rood

Memphis Mercantile – Michelle Drummond

Hair Co. – Teresa Hunolt

Natalie’s – Rich Jackson

Keiths – Keith Nelson

Bowling Alley – Melody Seaver

J’S – Dean Smoot

Gas n More – Reese Cook

Laceys Family Diner – Tiffany Alexander

Cook’s – Alyssa Moss

Rose’s Hardware – Rosa Robertson

Hopkins – Kody McCluskey

Farm & Home – Niya Coffman

Memphis Lumber – Cheyenne Dundee

Pizza Hut – Andrew Mathes

Countryside Flowers – Celina Erickson

Hillside Gun – Shelly Curry

Junk Fairy – Dixie Gutting

Country Chic – Jessica Martin

Gas & More Fireworks – Ann McClintic

Special Occasion Fireworks – Melissa Frederick

Animal Health – Tammy Burchett

Apothecafé – Grayson Chance

Scotland County Pharmacy – Lisa Martin

S&P – Tammy Elliott

Grubby’s – Todd Cline

Mayberry’s – Gina Kittle

Desktop Publishing – Brenda Cochenour

Green Acres – Alta Koser

Weiler Auto Parts- Jr. Jones (Lee Jones)

Gene’s Surplus – Larry Shively

Memphis Auto Parts – Duane Arnold

Whitmer Furniture – Mark Drummond

Countryside Store – Kenzleigh Moore

Gerth’s – Debbie Kigar (wins a rug)

Scotland County Pharmacy – Carol Ramer (Wins an automatic blood pressure machine)

Post Chiropractic – Pod Session ($40 value)

K&M Auto – Jerry Watson ($30 Wash Tokens)

Offroad – Ann Barker ($50 Gift Certificate)

Martin Auto – Orville Steele ($50 Gift Certificate)

List of $10 Memphis Bucks door prize winners:

Kia Jackson, Ted Johnson, Corrine Thrasher, Sue Payne, Mark Mattingly, Nancy Goldbricht, Jackson Fox, Jessica Martin, Ann Barker, Dean Smoot, Kellyn Fox, Joanne High, Tammy Billings, Linda Knupp, Rose Briggs, Alena Poe, Thelma Norton, Nia Kauffman, Terri Watson, James Simerl, Chandler Harris, Hilary Rader

Winner of $30 Memphis Bucks for Apothecafé Facebook Comment – Paula Montgomery

Winner of $30 Memphis Bucks for S.C. Pharmacy Facebook Comment – Karla Rainey

Winner of $50 Cash for Like of Apothecafé Page – Pat Lash

Winner of $50 Cash for Like of S.C. Pharmacy Page – Rick Fischer

Prizes and gift certificates can be picked up at the Scotland County Pharmacy.