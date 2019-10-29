Area representatives of Prairieland FS were recently in Washington D.C. to receive a 2019 Environmental Respect Award. Pictured (L to R) are Agronomy Area Manager Steve Weaver, CEO Keith Hufendick, Corteva Rep Ralph Nelson, Location Manager Ryan Houghton, and Safety Manager Keith Fricke.

Prairieland FS La Belle, MO was one of 18 companies covering 12 countries and 5 continents to be invited to Washington D.C. to be honored for their commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. These companies are participating in Celebration Week, the culmination of the Environmental Respect Awards program sponsored by Corteva Agriscience.

Representing Prairieland FS in Washington D.C. was Ryan Houghton, La Belle, Missouri location Manager, Steve Weaver, Missouri Area Operations Manager, Keith Hufendick CEO and Keith Fricke, ERS manager for Prairieland FS along with Ralph Nelson the Missouri Corteva Sales Representative.

The Environmental Respect Awards program kicked off October 1st, 2019 with the annual poster session. The representatives of 18 companies began Celebration Week, Corteva Agriscience’s weeklong recognition of companies rewarded for their commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

“One thing I love about this award, for not just our company, but our industry,” Keith Fricke says. “In agriculture, what we do a very poor job on is bragging about ourselves, talking about our accomplishments, our stewardship. We are the true environmentalists.”

The week was filled with a little bit of work and a little bit of fun. There were workshops during which executives from Corteva, tapped the collective wisdom of the winners to help put into focus the crop input industry for future generations. The group had the opportunity to visit with representatives on the hill. They had meetings with both the House of Agricultural Committee and the Senate Agricultural Committee. “I must say I was pleased and surprised that the majority of the staffers we meet with had a rural background and grew up on a farm”, said Steve Weaver. A highlight of the week was a tour of Chesapeake Farms, Corteva’s 3,300-acre agricultural and wildlife management research, demonstration, and education area located on the eastern shore of the Chesapeake Bay near Chestertown, MD.

Prairieland FS La Belle was one of 18 winners from across the world speaking nine different languages. “We made friends with people from India, Ukraine, Turkey, New Zealand Kenya, Brazil, and South Africa. The best part was we were able to showcase the hard work and good things that they employees of Labelle, MO Prairieland FS location are doing”, said Ryan Houghton. Prairieland FS is part of the GROWMARK System, a regional agricultural cooperative, serving members across North America.

