Prairieland FS is pleased to announce that its La Belle Missouri location has received the Environmental Respect Award sponsored by Corteva AgriScience. This award is one of four regional awards given in the north America. The ERA is a global program created to recognize organizations that demonstrate leadership in compliance, proper material handling and application techniques, and safety. As one of four regional winners, Prairieland La Belle can potentially be chosen as “Ambassador of Respect” for all North America.

“Winning this award is really special and a great honor,” says Ryan Houghton, La Belle Location Manager. “It’s a wonderful recognition of all the hard work our employees have done to help protect the environment where we all live, here in La Belle.”

The Prairieland FS facility offers numerous services for its customers including dry and liquid fertilizer, crop protection product sales, custom application services, and seeds. Among the many environmentally mindful features at the outlet are a batch of dedicated loading lines to keep crop protection products from mixing with one another, heated floors in the dry fertilizer building to prevent crop nutrients from creating a potentially slippery surface to work on, and a water retention pond on the outskirts of the facility to contain water run-off.

In addition, says Houghton, Prairieland FS has also seen environmental benefits using VRT applications and cover crops. “With VRT, we are able to use the agro-nomic rate of fertilizer specific to that soil,” he says. “This keeps us from overapplying, which is not cost effective to the customer. And it keeps us from underapplying, which can also be an economic loss to the customer.”

For many years, says Houghton, Prairieland FS employees have made it a point to be active in the local community, with two workers even serving as volunteer firemen. Now that the outlet has won an Environmental Respect Award, he expects the outlet will do more to pro-mote good stewardship. “We are always willing to speak about our industry and agriculture and the positive environmentally-sound practices that we practice on a day-to-day basis,” says Houghton

Prairieland FS, Inc. was established in 2013 following the merger of Lincoln Land FS and Two Rivers FS. Now headquartered in Jacksonville, IL, Prairieland FS is in 16 counties between Illinois and Missouri. The full service agricultural and energy supplier is dedicated to providing high-quality products and services for the profitability of their customers. Prairieland FS hires specialists in Agri-Finance, agronomy, petroleum, and propane. Growth in FS petroleum has led to numerous FAST STOP fueling and convenient store locations throughout Illinois and Missouri.

Prairieland FS is part of the GROWMARK System, a regional agricultural cooperative, serving members across North America.

For more information please contact: Nichole Licht, Agronomy Marketing and Communications Assistant at nlicht@prlfs.com or 217-291-1483.