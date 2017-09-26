It seems like every storybook sports tale involving a hitter occurs with two outs in the their team’s final at bat. Kaitlyn McMinn went one step further, down to her final strike, the sophomore slugged a solo home run over the left field fence to erase a 2-1 deficit on Tuesday night in a key Lewis & Clark Conference contest. All that was missing when she crossed home plate was a glass slipper, as down to their last pitch, SCR-I found Cinderella like new-life.

But it almost ended more like Jack and the Beanstalk, as it all nearly came crashing down in the top of the ninth when Schuyler County loaded the bases and looked poised to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch before a perfect relay from catcher Stevie See to Ashleigh Creek just beat the runner to end the threat.

Then in the bottom of the frame, See reached on an error. With one out, freshman Kylee Stott delivered a perfect sacrifice bunt and See gamely went first to third on the play. Schuyler threw to the base trying to get See and the throw got away allowing the SCR-I catcher to score all the way from first on a ball that wasn’t hit out of the infield, and give Scotland County a 3-2 victory.

The Rams took the lead in the fourth inning courtesy of a pair of miscues in the SCR-I outfield that allowed extra bases on two singles, ultimately turning into a pair of unearned runs.

That looked like all Schuyler County starter Chloe Buckallew would need as she blanked SCR-I through five innings, allowing just a pair of singles by Kylee Stott and a single by Madie Bondurant.

Creek changed that in the bottom of the sixth when she mashed a one-out solo homer deep over the left field fence to trim the deficit to 2-1.

That set up McMinn’s heroics in the seventh. Down to her final pitch, the left-handed hitter went to the opposite field to force extra innings with her second long ball of the season.

Creek notched the pitching victory, holding the Rams to two unearned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out 12.