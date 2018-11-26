Freezing temperatures, snow and ice signal the start of the winter season throughout Missouri and Illinois. The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to please help our letter carriers deliver mail safely by clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Gateway District Manager Charles A Sciurba. “Maintaining a clear path to the mail box — including steps, porches, walkways and street approach — will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service, and help them get the mail delivered.”

Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for our customers to deposit their mail, and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice. “We want our letter carriers to be safe,” Hawkins added. “We can only do this with the help of our customers.”