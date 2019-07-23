Raising solitary and mason bees, pollinators, and native plants will be addressed at a University of Missouri Extension sponsored pollinator program on Monday, July 29. The program begins at 6:30 pm at the Schuyler County Community Center, 308 Main St., Glenwood.
The program will be taught by Master Gardener Dr. Dan Getman and Extension Horticulture Specialist Jennifer Schutter, both from Kirksville, MO.
There is a $5 fee to attend, which covers the meeting room rental. Please register for this workshop by calling the Adair County Extension Center at 660-665-9866.
